An annual police department racial profiling report and the appointment of a Planning and Community Development director top the Paris City Council agenda when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors also are to discuss and possibly act on how to spend the city’s allocation of Coronavirus Relief funds from the Texas Department of Emergency Management as well as possible approval of a Cox Field hangar waiting list application and policy, which gained recent approval from the Airport Advisory Board.
The council will consider a declaration of unopposed candidates in District 5 and District 7 and the cancellation of election for those two districts in the May 2 election, which will include the election of a District 4 council member in a race between James O’Bryan and Mihir Pankaj.
In other action, the council is to review a request from Samantha Hughes to waiver rent at the Event Center on Fitzhugh Avenue until May 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This item was tabled at a Feb. 22 council meeting.
The council is to convene into executive session to consider possible incentives for the renovation of the First National Bank building and associated properties owned by developer David Alarid. Councilors also are to consult with the city attorney regarding a potential loan to the Paris Economic Development Corp. The possibility is a result of earlier public discussions initiated by Mayor Steve Clifford.
