Paris police were dispatched to a theft in the 2900 block of Church Street at 11:53 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported he and two women went to the casino in Grant, Oklahoma, on Thursday. While back en route to Sulphur Springs, he made a stop at a convenience store in Paris. While he was out of the vehicle, the two women opened his center console and stole $8,000 cash. The incident is under investigation.
Police: Women charged after assaulting deputy constable
Shauna Lynn Montgomery, 47, and Stephanie Lynn Montgomery, 28, both of Paris, were arrested on Friday at their residences on warrants charging them with assault on a peace officer. The incident stemmed from an investigation on Oct. 10 when a Lamar County deputy constable attempted to investigate a narcotics violation in the 1800 block of South Collegiate Drive. The two women assaulted the deputy constable and fled the scene. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Mother tells police child forced to use drugs
Paris Police spoke with a mother of a 14-year-old handicapped child at 2:34 p.m. Saturday who reported that two known people had forced her child to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating report of gun during fight
At 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286. The caller reported that a fight was in progress and someone had brandished a pistol. The suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. The pistol was not discharged at the scene, and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 206 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
Facebook’s knowledge of how social media like its own Instagram affects teenagers came to light in testimony last week before the Senate. Do you believe social media can be safe for young people to use?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.