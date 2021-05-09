Paris Economic Development Corp. is to receive the organization’s annual financial audit for fiscal year 2019-20 when directors meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Paris City Council Chambers 107 E. Kaufman St.
The board also is to receive an update from the land committee before convening into executive session to discuss economic development negotiations with prospects known by code names Project Highway, Project Rocket X, Project Fast Track, Project Blue Fish and Project Mustang.
Any action resulting from closed session discussions will be taken after the board reconvenes in open session.
