Peggy Wright, age 94, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2020, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living, Paris, Texas, of natural causes.
Peggy was born Margaret Nolene Alexander on April 7, 1926, in Exeter, California, to Garlen Grady and Almeda Rose Todd Alexander.
Shortly after her birth the family moved to Bisbee, Arizona, where she grew up. She reminisced about roller skating on the tennis court of Bisbee High School where she would graduate in 1942.
On Dec. 25, 1945, she married Byron Odis Wright, in Bisbee, Arizona. He died on June 23, 1996. Byron and Peggy lived most of their married life in Denver, Colorado, where they were active in the Church of Christ.
She loved to entertain and it was a rare Sunday afternoon when there weren’t guests around the table for roast beef, potatoes, carrots and onions baked in her big aluminum roasting pan. Peggy was an avid hiker and she and Byron loved taking the grandkids on camping trips. She was at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris after moving to Paris in 2001. She made many good friends there playing Chicken Foot with the ladies.
Peggy was preceded in death by Byron, her husband of 50 years; her parents, Garlen and Meda Alexander; grandson, Steve Shoemake; and brother, Larry Alexander.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Clark, of Paris; her daughter, Roxanne Raper and husband, Jerry, of Paris; her son, Randy Wright and wife, Michele, of Callaway, Florida; three grandchildren, Gina Korczynski and husband, Steve, of Richmond, Texas; Wade Wright and wife, Lezlie, of La Grande, Oregon; Amy Furbee and husband, Keith, of Callaway, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Mallory Shoemake, of Paris, Texas, Erin Anthony and husband, Austin, of Paris, Texas, Connor Korczynski, of Richmond, Texas, Eloise Wright, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Lewis and India Wright, of La Grande, Oregon and Blake and Brandon Furbee, of Callaway, Florida. In addition to immediate family Peggy is survived and loved by in-laws, nieces and nephews and dear friends whose friendships have lasted a lifetime.
In 1995 Peggy moved into Colonial Lodge Retirement Center and lived there for five years before moving to Pine Tree Ranch in 2020.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Stephen Towler and the staff at Colonial Lodge for the years of kind care and concern shown to Mom, and to Kim Rhein and the staff at Pine Tree Ranch for your care and vigilance during these times of pandemic. We also want to thank everyone at Platinum Palliative & Hospice Care for your help and comfort to Mom and to us. And we would be remiss if we did not give a very special thanks to Monique Harris for her years of special care, companionship and friendship.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to any one of the following: The Latchkey Program, The Food Pantry, or The Jo Bulls Scholarship Fund at Lamar Ave. Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460.
Cremation is being handled by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Memorial service and interment will be at Olinger Mortuary’s Mount Lindo Cemetery in Denver and will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.