At 2:57 a.m. today, a Paris police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bonham Street for a traffic violation. Once outside the vehicle, a passenger proceeded to evade, by running away from the vehicle. The officer pursued on foot until Lee entered an open field, laid down on the ground and surrendered, which lead to a charge of evading arrest/detention.
Upon entering the jail, three small round tablets were located on his person, resulting in two additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams and a charge of possession of a prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. The suspect will be transported to the Lamar County jail.
Police investigate burglary of a vehicle
On Monday, at 06:21 a.m., a Paris police officer was dispatched to the 10 block of 4th Street SW, in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle.
Forced entry had been made into a passenger vehicle by breaking out a side rear window.
A rifle valued at $500 was stolen. Investigators will investigate the incident.
Police investigate forced entry, theft of cash
At 11:16 a.m. Monday, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of CR 42000 in Paris regarding a burglary.
Over the weekend, the front office building had been burglarized. Forced entry had been gained by forcibly kicking in a door. A safe had been tampered with and over $1,000 in cash was stolen. Investigators have started an investigation.
Calls for Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 52 calls for service and arrested 3 people on Monday.
