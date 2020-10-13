These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Presidential parade: Trump supporters take to the highway to show pride for incumbent
- Numbers of quarantined students climbs as contact tracing continues at schools
- Officer Robert Dewayne Milton
- Trump parade to take place Saturday from Paris to Hugo
- Second fast food restaurant may be in the works on Lamar Avenue
- POLICE BRIEFS: Shots fired by minor
- John Mack Johnson
- Paris remembers Officer Robert Milton
- Supt. Joel Snowton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Do you agree with the one site limitation to drop off ballots? (1)
- Lamar County school districts see students, parents struggle with remote learning (1)
- Presidential parade: Trump supporters take to the highway to show pride for incumbent (1)
- COMMENTARY: Missing home state’s mail-in voting (1)
- City Engineer Carla Easton resigns after taking heat from Clifford for $24 million project (1)
- THE PAPER RADIO: A Poem: Just shut up and wear the dang mask (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Do you agree with the one site limitation to drop off ballots?
Texas counties may collect mail-in ballots at only one location, a federal appeals court ruled late Monday, once again upholding an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that restricts voting options. Abbott on Oct. 1 ordered the limitation, which applies to voters wanting to deliver completed absentee ballots in person. The period to do so was extended. Do you agree with the limitation?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.