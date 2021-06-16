James Brigham, 76, of Hugo, Oklahoma, died on June 12, 2021 at Carrus Hospital, Sherman, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at South Central District Building on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Carlton Mitchell presiding. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Rogan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Brigham, of Hugo, Oklahoma; son, James Brigham Jr., of Hugo, Oklahoma; two daughters, Jamesha Brigham, of Hugo and Janice Wallace, of Paris, Texas; brothers, Michael Brigham, of Paris, Texas and Larry Brigham, of Dallas, Texas; sister, Georgia Reese, of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
