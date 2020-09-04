Six new Covid-19 cases brings the total Lamar County count to 950 with 185 cases, according to today's report by the Paris/Lamar County Health District.
All testing positive on a PCR test, the cases include four females, ages 37, 51, 54 and 63 and two males, ages 48 and 65.
