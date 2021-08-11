Lonny Ray Carico, 72, of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Meadowbrook Gardens, with the Rev. Rickey Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Lonny, the son of Homer Carico and Ella Willis Carico, was born on June 26, 1949, in Paris.
His career as a heavy equipment operator and a bridge superintendent spanned many years.
On Oct. 3, 1969, he married Jean Young, building 48 years of family and memories before her death on June 11, 2018.
On July 18, 2001, a son, Wesley Ray Carico, also preceded him in death.
Survivors include one son, Wayne Carico and wife, Tonya; grandchildren, Jonathon Carico, Whitney Winton and husband, Brad, Hunter Rogers and wife, Emily, Connor Rogers, Kelleigh Holmes and Garrett Wilkerson; great-grandchildren, Wesley Carico, Remington Carico, Koby Winton and Oisin Rogers; three siblings, Shirley Prince, Bobby Carico and Larry Carico and wife, Wanda; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
