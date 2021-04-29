APRIL 27 to APRIL 29
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
April 28
12:29 to 12:53 a.m., 1520 17th St. NE.
9:04 to 9:29 p.m., 1231 N. Main St.
April 29
2:33 to 2:56 a.m., 3560 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
April 27
6:18 to 6:37 a.m., 510 Medalist Drive.
10:05 to 10:23 a.m., 315 13th St. NW.
11:48 a.m., to 12 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
4:55 to 5:11 p.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
8:05 to 8:33 p.m., 3750 Leigh Drive.
8:06 to 8:19 p.m., 435 24th St. NE.
April 28
6:13 to 6:30 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
8:15 to 8:45 a.m., 2650 N. Main St.
9:09 to 9:34 a.m., 3131 Margaret St.
11:24 to 11:37 a.m., 1040 Connor St.
Trash Fire
April 28
5:30 to 5:39 p.m., 108 33rd St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
April 27
12:52 to 1:13 p.m., 2500 Lamar Ave.
4:45 to 5 p.m., 100 N. Collegiate Drive.
Public Service
April 27
12:28 to 12:42 p.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
