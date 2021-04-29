Fire and rescue

APRIL 27 to APRIL 29

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

April 28

12:29 to 12:53 a.m., 1520 17th St. NE.

9:04 to 9:29 p.m., 1231 N. Main St.

April 29

2:33 to 2:56 a.m., 3560 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

April 27

6:18 to 6:37 a.m., 510 Medalist Drive.

10:05 to 10:23 a.m., 315 13th St. NW.

11:48 a.m., to 12 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.

4:55 to 5:11 p.m., 729 23rd St. SE.

8:05 to 8:33 p.m., 3750 Leigh Drive.

8:06 to 8:19 p.m., 435 24th St. NE.

April 28

6:13 to 6:30 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.

8:15 to 8:45 a.m., 2650 N. Main St.

9:09 to 9:34 a.m., 3131 Margaret St.

11:24 to 11:37 a.m., 1040 Connor St.

Trash Fire

April 28

5:30 to 5:39 p.m., 108 33rd St. NW.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

April 27

12:52 to 1:13 p.m., 2500 Lamar Ave.

4:45 to 5 p.m., 100 N. Collegiate Drive.

Public Service

April 27

12:28 to 12:42 p.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.

