Patsy Edwina Wilson, 81, of Paris, Texas, ended her battle with various ailments on Jan. 10, 2021.
She always had a police scanner tuned in, a pot of coffee brewing and a smile on her face for any guest fortunate enough to share her table.
Patsy was born in Broadway, Texas, on Feb. 26, 1939.
She attended Midway High School. A farmer’s daughter, she was raised between the limestone and blackland of southern Lamar County.
She always dreamed of having a daughter. She proceeded to have five sons, William Robert (Bob), Michael Dean, Bradley Dale, Gregory Dee and Patrick Carey.
Patsy had the uncanny ability to read people, from a homeless person to Mother Teresa. She loved unconditionally. She was a complex woman, tender enough to right your wrongs and strong enough to make you a believer. She never varnished the truth.
Know that she loved all of her many caregivers. You are each appreciated.
Patsy is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bead and Nellie Loggins; her brother, Gerald Loggins; her sisters, Nell Roy Anthony and Edna King; and her sons, Michael Dean Newberry and Gregory Dee Wynn.
She is survived by three sons and their families, Bob and Dorothy Newberry and his son, Kaleb, Brad and Stefani Newberry and their sons, Case, Will and Buck and Patrick and Kelly Newberry and their daughter, Paisley Grace. She is also survived by Gregory’s children, Kolby, Gregory Jr. and Jace. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All are invited to attend the graveside service, which will be held at the McDonald Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tiny Freelen officiating.
Pallbearers include Clint Edwards, Gregg Hollje, Kaleb Newberry, Case Newberry, Will Newberry and Buck Newberry.
There will be a family gathering following the service at 2585 Old Bonham Road.
