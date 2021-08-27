Officers investigating a disturbance in the 400 block of West Henderson Street stopped a vehicle in which Donetta Robinson was a passenger. Due to a disagreement with the driver of the vehicle, the driver did not want Robinson in his vehicle. Due to Robinson’s suspected severe intoxication, she was arrested for public intoxication and transported without incident.
Police investigating family disturbance report
Officers investigated an assault which occurred at the scene of a family disturbance in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE. The suspect had assaulted a family member in view of another family member who witnessed the incident. Investigation is continuing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 118 calls for service and made one arrest Thursday.
