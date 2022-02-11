Paris police arrested a 20-year-old Paris man at his residence in the 800 block of 18th Street SE at 12:04 p.m. Thursday. He was known to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This warrant stemmed from a Jan. 13 investigation where two people were shot in the 600 block of 6th Street SE. The man was also found to have a probation violation warrant for an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle conviction.
Police said they found him hiding in a bedroom. Also arrested at the same location was a 26-year-old woman when she was found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. Both were later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Debit card fraud report being investigated
Paris police met with a complainant of a fraud at the police department who reported that a known suspect had used their debit card information to make numerous purchases through internet apps and social media apps. The purchases totaled over $4,000. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
