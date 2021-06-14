Frank Gerald Wishard, 83, of Honey Grove died on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Dial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bill Potter and the Rev. Denny Tompkins officiating. Interment will follow in Dial Cemetery under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home of Honey Grove.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Dial Baptist Church.
