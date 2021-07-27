An officer stopped an individual riding a bicycle in the 1200 block of West Austin Street. Amanda Gilbert was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for revocation of parole. She was taken to the police department on this as well as misdemeanor warrants.
An officer was dispatched to a warrant arrest at 4355 Bonham St., the Probation Office. Once there, he found Mario Rodriguez, 26, who had active warrants out for his arrest. Rodriguez was charged with motion to adjudicate guilt for possession of controlled substance.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 123 calls for service and made seven arrests Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.