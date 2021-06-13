The North Lamar ISD board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a regular meeting and again at 7:30 a.m. Thursday for a special meeting to consider the proposed 2022 tax rate and to approve the 2021-2022 budget. Both meetings are to be at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
On Monday, trustees are to hear attendance and financial reports, evaluate federal programs for the 2020-2021 school year and planning for the 2021-2022 school year. The board will consider and approve construction manager-at-risk proposal rankings as determined by the evaluation committee for 2021 bond construction.
Trustees are to meet in closed session to discuss personnel and the purchase, exchange, lease or value of property. Any action from the result of discussions will take place when the board reconvenes into public session.
