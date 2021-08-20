On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, Maurice Durrell Thompson Jr., passed away at the age of 72.
Maurice was born on Aug. 8, 1948 in Jonestown, Mississippi, to Maurice Durrell Thompson Sr. and Ethelene Roberts Thompson.
He grew up in Paris, Texas and graduated from Paris High School in 1966. He received his bachelor's degree in music education from East Texas State University in Commerce in 1970 and continued his studies at ETSU receiving his masters degree in music in 1972. He taught in the Dallas Independent School District for a couple of years before moving to Austin to work on his doctorate in organ at The University of Texas. In Nov. of 1980 he relocated to Dallas where he met and fell in love with his life partner of 40 years Patrick Harden.
Maurice was a gifted musician who especially enjoyed accompanying and directing choirs. He started his professional church music career at the age of 15 in Paris, Texas and continued working as a choir director and organist for 50 years, retiring in 2015. He was accompanist for the chorale during his time at ETSU and later was accompanist for the Turtle Creek Chorale in Dallas. During their eight years with the TCC Maurice and Patrick made many life-long friends.
Maurice played the organ with passion and gusto. Listening to him play there was never any doubt that he loved what he was doing. He loved to crank it up.
Maurice worked as a technical writer for many years and later was a partner in the company Integrated Documentation where he served as chief financial officer.
During his time at East Texas State University Maurice took great pleasure in participating in the Pi Psi Chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity. Maurice Sr. often accused his son of majoring in fraternity. Maurice remained connected to many of his fraternity brothers throughout his life.
With a ready smile and a quick wit Maurice made friends easily and was loved by many who will miss his warmth and humor.
Maurice was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Sr.; and his mother, Ethelene.
He is survived by his husband, Patrick; his aunt, Camille Lummus; and her daughters, Danita Hughes and Tommie Barrett, whom he considered his sisters; and many more cousins. Maurice also was grateful for the love and support of goddaughter Megan Weiler.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Rockwall, Texas and at 2 p.m. at Sparkman-Hillcrest in Dallas, Texas. Donations in Maurice’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, or your local pet rescue organization.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
