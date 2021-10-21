Ronnie Gene Ricketson, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021.
Ronnie was born in Paris, Texas on June 5, 1947.
He graduated from Paris High School and continued on to attend Texas A&M College Station and then received a master’s degree from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce).
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Moss; his father, Louis F. Ricketson; and his sister, Jeanine.
Ronnie is survived by his children, Rebecca Parker and husband; Bret, Tisha Clinkenbeard and husband; Shannon; his mother, Stella Jo Ricketson; his sister, Jeannette Martin; and grandchildren, Nicholas Pierce, Chris, Corey, Chase and Lauren Clinkenbeard and Abbey Parker.
Family visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry and Gibbs Funeral home at 730 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas 75460.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Health and Behavioral Wellness Council of Greater Colorado Valley at 202 Oak Cluster, Columbus, TX 78934.
