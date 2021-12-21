William Richard Justiss

William Richard “Buba” Justiss, 84, of Howland, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home following a battle with Parkinson ’s disease.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at McDonald Cemetery, with Dr. Tim Parker officiating.
William, the son of William Edward Justiss and Robbie Love Cherry Justiss, was born on March 24, 1937, in Howland.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Darlene Justiss; three children, Anita, William and Joseph Justiss; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sarah King, Bobbie Preston and husband, Jim and Judy Alspaugh and husband, Tommy; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Buba was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mattie Bell Rast; a brother, Edward Justiss; two brothers-in-law, Richard Rast and Bill King; a sister-in-law, Connie Eakes Jones and husband, Mike; father-in-law, Connie Eakes; and mother-in-law, Naomi Eakes.
Buba’s goal was to be a steward of the land.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to Howland Baptist Church.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.