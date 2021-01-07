Paris police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant said someone had entered an unlocked vehicle and stolen an AR-15 rifle and other gear.
The incident is under investigation.
Pistol stolen
At 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Paris Police met with a complainant who reported a theft. The complainant said a possible known suspect had entered their home and stolen a pistol. The investigation continues.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of 21st Street NE at 1:00 a.m. Thursday for driving with no headlights. The driver, 34-year-old Gerald Russell Bridgers, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with tampering with a witness.
Bridgers was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 67 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
