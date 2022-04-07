Years ago we were up in Maine on vacation. I remember saying something about deviled eggs in a cafe. The server looked at me as if I had started talking in tongues. We had to explain what deviled eggs were. Apparently the ubiquitous deviled egg is a “southern thing”.
For some reason I remembered that day as I was preparing deviled eggs for our church meal the other day. And it struck me just how much a part of southern life these delicious little morsels are. I had my egg carrier all ready. Yes, I said “egg carrier”. It’s a special plate with oval depressions in it and a plastic lid that snaps on to make sure the eggs stay safe. It is probably hard to find a kitchen from the Texas-New Mexico border to the Eastern seaboard that doesn’t have one.
My other egg plate is historic. It was my grandmother’s. No Easter, Christmas, family reunion or any other gathering was complete until her eggs were nestled into the crystal glass. The outer edge held the ovals for the eggs. The center was just right for a collection of another family favorite, olives. Of course, there was a backup plate of deviled eggs ready to refill the pretty plate.
There are ceramic deviled egg plates with a chicken in the center. There are those made with flowers, farm scenes and sophisticated china egg plates with elegant gilt. Crystal, pottery, plastic, even a few tin egg plates abound. The style and size is limitless.
Egg plates for transport are frequently double deckers. In larger families a dozen eggs ( thus rendering 24 halves) will be gone in the first few minutes of a meal.
Piranhas with a fresh killed carcass can’t rival a southern family when the deviled eggs hit the table!
For all the wide varieties and styles of plates to serve this cherished food in or on, there are probably as many or more ways to prepare them.
Obviously the base is a peeled, hard boiled egg. I’m not going into what is added to the water (soda, salt, etc.) to help them peel, or the various ways to peel them (cold, hot, start at the narrow end, etc.). Suffice it to say that everyone has their tried and true methods.
After the yolks are separated out into a bowl and the whites carefully seated in the oval depressions all bets are off.
Some cooks lean towards some mayonnaise with a touch of mustard. Others want lots of mustard and only a little Mayo. Ranch dressing frequently comes into mix in modern times. I prefer pickle juice or green olive juice.
From there it gets even more varied. Salt, check. Black pepper, check. Pickle relish, some do some don’t.
Some cooks insist on the egg yolk being blended to a silky smooth consistency. Others prefer a coarser texture.
Some pipe their filling in for a perfect, professional shaped look, others smooth it like cake icing and even more use a spoon. One thing that has to be? The egg whites must contain a rounded, full filling! No skimping on the yolk blend.
Then it comes down to toppings. Yes, toppings. I sometimes put a crispy morsel of bacon sticking up. Avocados or green olives make an attractive eye catcher. I’ve even seen them with salsa and a triangle of chips and a slice of pickled jalapeño. That’s more of a Texas thing than Deep South.
But mostly our nostalgic hearts are warmed by the spices! Yep. A plate of deviled eggs looks the most at home when a fine sprinkle of paprika, seasoned pepper or even red pepper flakes.
Deviled eggs! I know I haven’t seen them in the northeast or the west coast. Do they have them in the Midwest? I don’t know.
But I know that I doubt I’ve ever been to a family meal, homecoming, picnic or buffet without there being devilled eggs ensconced in their very own, special plate. That plate literally is only for one treasured, delectable food item.
Now, have I made you hungry?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.