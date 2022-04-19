STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/11: Day was phenomenal on the pitcher’s mound in his team’s dramatic, comeback win over rival North Lamar last week. Day pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run and striking out six Panther batters. At the plate, he picked up a crucial bunt single to jumpstart the comeback as well.
NAME:
Jarvis Hill
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Senior
NAME:
Lizzie Langehennig
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Freshman
NAME:
Brooks Morrison
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
NAME:
Emery Reaves
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/11: Reaves showed that she has elite speed in last week’s district track meet. The freshman was crowned district champ in two events: the 800 meter run and the 1600 meter run.
