Bill Hines, 65, of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord and his family in heaven on Friday Feb. 11, 2022. The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Tuesday Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Lane Chapel Cemetery in Clarksville at 2 p.m. Tuesday under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The family will meet friends and family at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Powderly immediately following the graveside service.
Bill Hines was born at his home on Nov. 12, 1956, in Paris, Texas, to Cloyce Vernon and Lavada Jean Hines. Bill retired from Paris Golf and Country Club. He loved watching wrestling, enjoyed playing bingo, watching his grandchildren play ball games, fishing, drinking coffee and just being with family. Bill had the best smile and loved joking around.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyce and Jean Hines; his in-laws Sue and Max Winton; sister, Karen Anderson; and his son-in-law, Jeremy Hignigh.
He loved his wife, Carla Sue Hines, more than anything in this world and was the best dad to Amanda Hines and husband, Dan Loranger, Eric Hines and wife, Jennifer, Magan Fodge and husband, Jeremy, and Kayla Hines. He adored his 11 grandchildren, Savannah Hignight, Makennah Fodge, Noah Hignight, Aubree Fodge, Adilyn Fodge, Brycen Callaway, Sophie Hignight, Breyor Hignight and Little Miss. Also his siblings, Rickey and wife, Michele Hines, Melody Whitworth and husband, Josh, and will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family request in lieu of traditional arrangements, donations may be made toward the funeral.
