Stephen Reed Radway, 79, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, to Robert L. Radway Sr. and Clara Reed Radway.
Stephen was a 1960 graduate of Kenton High School in Kenton, Ohio and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He married Cynthia Ann Smith on April 20, 1963, in Abilene, Texas. He earned a bachelor’s degree from McMurry University; a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University; and education mid-management and superintendent’s certifications through Abilene Christian University and Texas Tech University. He taught and coached in Texas schools in Stamford ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, and Slaton ISD and retired from his position as middle school principal in Iraan-Sheffield ISD.
The Air Force trained him as a small-arms gunsmith, and he continued to enjoy studying guns throughout his life. He served as a basic training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. His childhood hobby of amateur radio ultimately led to his service as a high-speed Morse code intercept operator while stationed at Kadena Air Force Base on the island of Okinawa, Japan. After the military, he operated on the ham bands with an extra-class license, call sign W5NQZ. He also obtained a private pilot’s license. He was a proud Texan, living in Stamford, Lubbock, Iraan and moving to Paris in 2014. He liked the saying, “I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could.”
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; the Sons of the American Revolution, Edmund Terrill Chapter; the First Families of Ohio; and the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association.
He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Cynthia Radway; brother, Rob Radway and wife, Rita Radway, of Belle Center, Ohio; daughter, Stephanie Radway Lane and husband, Curtis Lane, of Paris, Texas; granddaughter, Natalie Lane, of Arlington, Massachusetts; grandson, Travis Lane, of Bend, Oregon; grandson, Garrett Lane, of Paris, Texas; niece, Heather Radway Hoppe and husband, Bo Hoppe, of Belle Center, Ohio; niece, Robyn Radway Callicoat and husband, Ty Callicoat, of South Vienna, Ohio; niece, Katie Radway Ketcham and husband, Matt Ketcham, of Belle Center, Ohio; niece, Anne Radway Winings and husband, Troy Winings, of Belle Center, Ohio; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Paul Radway.
He requested no funeral. He will be interred at a later date in the Smith Family burial plot in Willow Cemetery, Haskell, Texas.
