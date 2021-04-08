Child Abuse Awareness Month

Fannin County commissioners on Tuesday declared April as Child Abuse Awareness Month to raise awareness of how frequently child abuse is occuring in local communities.

There were 432 alleged victims of child abuse and neglect reported in Fannin County in 2020, the proclamation states. An unknown number of cases were never reported.

The proclamation urges everyone in the county to become more aware of child abuse, how to prevent it and how to spot signs of it. It also urges all to consider helping parents raise their children in safe, nurturing environments as well as to support local professionals and volunteers dedicated to meeting the needs of child abuse victims.

Klark Byrd