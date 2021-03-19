Leonard L. “Curly” Bowen, age 79, of Cooper, Texas died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, graveside at Oaklawn Cemetery with Bro. Dean Eudy officiating. Interment followed in Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Delta Funeral Home. The family will received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Delta Funeral Home
