Rush Snyder, 98, of Greensburg, PA passed peacefully into eternity in his sleep with family by his side in Blossom, TX on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Born March 25, 1924, in Charlestown, WV, he grew up near Shenandoah Junction on the family orchard. During the Great Depression, the family moved to Baltimore, MD for work. Rush, being mechanically inclined, industrious, helpful and inventive, loved to tinker and repair things. Rebuilding and tuning automobile engines gave him great satisfaction.
His friend, Luther A. Askins, invited Rush to Zion, IL for work where Mr. Askins introduced Rush to the Lord. They often fished the lakes and went to Florida in the winter.
Rush moved back to Baltimore where he met and married Beverly, his wife of 67 years. They moved to Greensburg, PA in 1956 where he was a tool and die maker for L&S Machine Company. In 1960, Rush started Tooling Specialists, Inc. in Latrobe, PA which he sold in 1966 to pursue other interests. He assisted Earl G. Metzler at Wings With Springs, Inc. installing a gust alleviation system on small aircraft. Rush also patented a tire chopper with Timothy Myers as an environmentally acceptable way to recycle scrap tires. Additionally, Rush pioneered Wing, Inc. manufacturing high performance structural building panels. He always found time to be active in his local church.
In 1995, Rush retired to his backyard garden and enjoyed traveling with Beverly to all 50 states visiting family and friends. They wintered at Bibleville in Alamo, TX until their energy level declined.
In addition to his wife Beverly, he is survived by four children; Jay R., Jean, Snyder of Ephrata, PA; Jean ,Stanley, McMahan of Blossom, TX; John G., Bonnie, Snyder of Sandy Hook, KY, and Jill (James) Knerr of Pensacola, FL. Also 11 grandchildren: Julie (Matthew) Runkle, Justin, James, Jared, Lauren, Johnathan, Kristen, Randy, Brady, Patricia, Erin, Benjamin, Ryan and eight great-grandchildren; Emilia, Lyric, Wyatt, Everett, Evelyn, Weston, Charley, Kamryn, deceased, and Lanora.
A memorial time is forthcoming along with interment in the family cemetery, near Shenandoah Junction, WV.
In memory of Rush, consider a donation to Teen Quest, Somerset, PA or Bibleville Conference Grounds, Alamo, TX. Special thanks to Jamie and Sheena’s loving compassion and care through Heart to Heart Hospice, Sulphur Springs, TX.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
