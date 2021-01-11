Andy Wayne Sulsar, 57, of Reno, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Bogata Cemetery.
Andy, the son of Howard Edward Sulsar and Sandra Sue Arnold Sulsar, was born on Oct. 5, 1963, in Perryton, Texas.
He graduated from Paris High School and Paris Junior College and attended UT Arlington. His career in telecommunications spanned a number of years before his health failed.
He enjoyed sports, mountains, the beach and snow skiing. Andy was an avid basketball fan, especially Baylor Women’s Basketball. He was an animal lover and had rescued several, which brought great joy to his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Sulsar; a brother, Edward Lynn Sulsar; an uncle, Randy Arnold; and a nephew, Jerred Sulsar.
Survivors include his mother, Sue Sulsar, of Paris; siblings, Sandy Deupree and husband, Alan, of Paris, Tammy Sulsar, of Paris and Tony Sulsar and wife, Ann, of Bells; nieces and nephews, Chris Yates, Chad Yates, Jessica Roberts, Britney McElyea, Shelby Ford, Brianna Gibson and Bree Overman; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
