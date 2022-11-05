Sheila Jones

Sheila Jones, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Paris, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones, on Oct. 26, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim; her mother, Bobbie Boulton; her sister, Andrea Ostensoe; her son, Ryan Jones and his wife, Amanda; son, Adam Jones and his wife, Christine; sisters-in-law, Sue Cutler and Jill Jones; nephew, Nathan Cutler and his wife, Carolyn; and grandchildren, Luke, Jessie, Noah, Katie, Bekah and Adam.

