Sheila Jones, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Paris, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones, on Oct. 26, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim; her mother, Bobbie Boulton; her sister, Andrea Ostensoe; her son, Ryan Jones and his wife, Amanda; son, Adam Jones and his wife, Christine; sisters-in-law, Sue Cutler and Jill Jones; nephew, Nathan Cutler and his wife, Carolyn; and grandchildren, Luke, Jessie, Noah, Katie, Bekah and Adam.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Boulton.
Sheila spent her life in service to others, first as an RN at Medical City Dallas, where she received an award for Health Care Excellence, and later as a Nursing Instructor at Paris Junior College, where she trained future nurses and pioneered the school’s surgical technology program. Through her work as a nurse and a nursing instructor, she impacted the lives of countless patients, students, and the patients those students would go on to serve.
In retirement, Sheila continued to serve and help others. She spent many summers providing school lunches to children in need, and she was an active member of East Paris Baptist Church.
But Sheila's greatest impact was on the members of her own family. Sheila cherished quality time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family. Family members knew her as a kind, caring person who made everyone feel welcomed and accepted. Her love was her gift and her legacy. She will be deeply missed.
The funeral service for Sheila Jones will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones Family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
