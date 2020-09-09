At 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located in a drive-thru in the 2400 block of North Main Street. Officers made contact with the driver and passenger.
The officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and conducted a search. Officers located several baggies of suspected marijuana and several pills believed to be Xanax that neither the driver nor passenger had a prescription for.
The driver, 17-year-old Connor Chase Robinson, of Paris, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. The passenger was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Both are waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Clarksville man arrested on parole violation warrant
Paris Police arrested 61-year-old Michael Earl Leffel, of Clarksville, at the Paris District Parole Office in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. Leffel had an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later taken to the Lamar County jail.
Police investigating stolen firearm
Paris Police responded to a firearm theft in the 900 block of East Hickory Street at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that a possible known person had stolen a pistol from the complainant. The firearm was last seen in the complainant’s vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday.
