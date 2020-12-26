COOPER — Firefighters from four counties spent more than a day working a fire that started Wednesday at the PPF Cotton Gin, according to Delta County Emergency Services Coordinator Tanner Crutcher said.
“It was some cotton trash, like cotton burrs and stuff. It caught fire on Wednesday evening, around 8:20,” he said.
No one was injured, Crutcher said, but it was an extremely long call — 25 hours — and high risk with all of the cotton bales surrounding the fire.
“On Thursday morning, we finally got the idea to use the track loaders and some shovels and remove the fire and spread it around in a dirt field,” Crutcher said, adding that if left alone, it could have burned for a much longer time.
The call finished around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, and many surrounding fire departments came to aid. Crutcher himself was on shift at the Frisco Fire Department when it started and didn’t get back to Delta County until Thursday morning, so Lamar County Emergency Coordinator Quincy Blount initially took the lead. Delta County firefighters also received help from several Lamar County volunteer fire departments, as well as departments from Hunt and Hopkins counties.
