The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 830 0407 3321.
The hearing will be followed by the Commissioners’ Court regular weekly meeting at 9 a.m., during which commissioners may take action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes a presentation of Employee Years of Service Awards; an update on the courthouse restoration project; possible approval of 2022 sheriff and constable fees; possible approval of an updated organizational charge for the county’s budget; possible approval of salaries and positions for the budget; discussion regarding North Texas Municipal Water District payments to Fannin County to cover the loss of tax base revenue; and possible approval to use Auctioneer Express to auction a 2006 International Dump Truck from Precinct 4.
Commissioners may also approve an amendment to the county’s employee manual regarding the length of time to rehire an employee after they’ve left the county; the purchase of a cab tractor for $55,557.68 from Asco Equipment for Precinct 2; appoint a representative to the Red River Groundwater Conservation District; and modify an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service for wage determination.
