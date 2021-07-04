Paris ISD principals named employees and/or students for the May GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Shenuda Ellis, Kim Miller, Braydon Henderson, Sharon Stripland, Chelsea Hogan, Michael Anthony, Beverly Reavis, and Whitney Boehlar.
A drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward - Mathews Auto Group was conducted by Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon. Whitney Boehlar and Michael Anthony each received a $150 gift card. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.