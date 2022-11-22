Gladys Rhea “GR” Traylor Fasken passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Paris, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Church of The Holy Cross of Paris on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the parish hall.
GR Fasken was born June 16, 1942, in Mercedes, Texas, to Thomas Ray and Gladys Eliose Traylor. She graduated from the University of Texas in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She taught elementary school in both Austin and Midland, Texas, before meeting and marrying Frank Andrew Fasken in August of 1965. They moved to Paris and three children were born from the marriage.
In 1998, GR went to work at Paris Junior College where she met and befriended many students, all of which made an impact on her and vice versa. She loved teaching and supporting the various athletic teams. You could always find her in the stands wearing a visor and sunglasses and cheering her loudest for the Dragons. She opened her heart and home to the students. Several of the athletes attending from foreign countries lived with her during their time at PJC.
GR was involved in many organizations including The King’s Daughters, Paris Garden Study Club, Cosmos, PJC Dragon Pride Athletic Booster Club and Life Anew Adoption Agency as well as numerous committees within her beloved church including, the endowment committee, finance committee, altar guild, and the Vestry. GR was very adventurous and loved travel; however, her favorite thing to do was make friends and laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Charlene Childress, her sister; and Allyson Fasken, her daughter-in-law. She is survived by her children, Murray (Sonya Lawrence), Dede and Helen (Bubba Bell), all who currently reside in Paris; and grandchildren, Andrew Fasken and Elliott Fasken, College Station, Texas, and Clay Ambach, Brookings, South Dakota.
The family would like to personally thank Francis Russell, Linda Perry and Patricia Rangel for their compassion and friendship to GR as well as the staff at Spring Lake Assisted Living, On Call Elder Care, All Heart Caregiving and Platinum Hospice for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of The Holy Cross of Paris, Texas, or the Paris Junior College athletics department, both of which brought her great joy.
