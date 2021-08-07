Fire and rescue

Aug. 8
Assist EMS
Aug. 5
11:56 a.m. to 12:21 p.m., 3711 Askins Road.
5:33 to 5:49 p.m., 1722 Fitzhugh Ave.
10:14 to 10:31 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Aug. 5
5:31 to 5:37 p.m., 17th Street NE/Grove Street.
8:12 to 8:27 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
First Responder
Aug. 5
10:59 to 11:18 a.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.
12:19 to 12:39 p.m., 241 24th St. S.E.
8:31 to 8:45 p.m., 2540 Ballard Drive.
9:23 to 9:45 p.m., 733 W. Long St.
Aug. 6
1:21 to 1:25 a.m., 520 8th St. S.E.
3:37 to 3:59 a.m., 335 W. Washington St.
4:49 to 4:54 a.m., 520 8th St. S.E.
5:30 to 5:46 a.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 5
8:21 to 8:42 a.m., 2880 N. Main St.
11:35 a.m. to 12:11 p.m., 3900 Lamar Ave.
