Katherine Johnson

Katherine “Diane” Johnson, 61, of Paris, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Rowlett, Texas, with Donny at her bedside.
Visitation will be held at Maxey Funeral Home, 643 3rd St. NE, Paris, TX on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church, 202 E. Hickory St., Paris, TX. Bishop Connice Mayes will officiate. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Diane was born on Nov. 17, 1959 to the parents of the late R.D. and Letha Mae Moore.
She was a graduate of Delmar High School. She started her work career at McCuistion Hospital for a few years and later started working for Sara Lee Bakery, where she retired after 30 plus years of services. Diane attended New Salem Baptist Church, where she was an active member until her health wouldn’t allow her to attend Sunday services.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, R.D. and Letha Mae Moore; her sisters, Ruby Blackwell, Sandra King and Rebecca Sims; her brothers, Ernest Moore, Vernon Moore, Richard Moore, Eddie Paul Moore, David Moore, Roy Gene Moore, L. J. Moore and C. D. Moore Sr.
Loved ones who remain include her husband, Donny Johnson, of Paris, Texas; her son, Bradley Moore Sr.; her daughter, Kayla (Rodriekus) Fulbright, both of Paris, Texas; sisters, Maye (Billy) Hill, of Plainview, Texas, Emma (Kenneth) Freeman, of Paris, Texas; brothers, Lonnie Earl (Wanda) Moore and Jerry (Louella) Moore, both of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, DaJanere (Dominic) Jones, of Dallas, Texas, Zabreyonna Moore, of Dallas, Texas, Takara Moore, Bradley Moore Jr., Jayden Adamson, Saniyah Washington and Kylan Fulbright, all of Paris, Texas; great-grandchildren, Charmaine Jones and Bria Jones, of Paris, Texas.
Diane loved spending time with her family and great friends, Johnnie Mae Hall and Sheila Brown. Johnnie Mae was a friend that she could always depend on taking her to her doctor appointments in Dallas, when Donny was working.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
