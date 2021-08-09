Willie Nelson Pace passed from this world to be with our heavenly father on Aug. 6, 2021, at his residence, at the wonderful age of 100 years, 1 month, 24 days.
He was born on June 13, 1921, in Cooper, Texas, to Joe Nelson Pace and Centha Viola Burrow Pace. He surpassed his goal to live to be 100 years of age.
He married the love of his life, Alvena Spoede Pace, on April 12, 1946 and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. She passed away on July 22, 2012.
In 2013, he married his friend, Maycle Ralston Hausler on Jan. 5, 2013 and their marriage lasted for three and half years when she passed away in July 2016.
During his life on this earth, he graduated from Clarksville High School in 1940, joined the Army in 1942 and trained to be a medical tech, serving in World War II in the Pacific theatre, stationed at Schofield Barracks. He did more training at Tripler Army General Hospital in Honolulu, stationed on Baker Island, saw battle at the Invasion of the Saipan and picked up injured soldiers from the Philippines, Baker Island, Saipan, Manilla, Guam and Okinawa. For 11 months of his time in the Pacific, he was stationed on the Navy ship, the USS Mercy AH-8 (a floating 44 bed hospital ship) where he witnessed the tragedies of the war. He was transferred back to the state side where he was discharged in 1945. Three months later he re-enlisted and served at Ft. Chaffee, Arkansas and Red River Army Depot. He was discharged again in 1948 with the Rank of Sergeant. During his tenure in the service, he was awarded the Asiatic–Pacific Campaign Medal with six bronze stars, Good Conduct Medal, Phillippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star.
Several years after his discharge and several years of farming, he was offered a position as a nurse at Red River General Hospital. In 1965 he took a job at Red River Army Depot and retired from there in 1987. During his retirement, he spent his time raising cattle with his favorite activity being baling hay. Two days after his 100th birthday, he managed to climb on his tractor for one last time.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Alvena and Maycle; one son-in-law, Tyke Jones Eilers; brothers, J A Pace, Ben Pace, Joe Sidney Pace; two sisters, Ella Pace Wilcox and Gladys Pace McDowell; Billy Ray Pace, an infant sister who died at birth; and a step-daughter, Lela Hausler Smith.
He is survived by his three daughters, Marie Pace Hutchison and husband, Bill, of Clarksville, Carolyn Pace Eilers, of Commerce, Texas, Gayla Pace Ross and husband, Mike, of Gilmer, Texas; special niece, Jo Ann Pace Gibson and husband, Randall Ploch, of Wiley, Texas. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, Eddie Hutchison, of Clarksville, David Hutchison and wife, Robin, of College Station, Texas, Carey Hutchison and wife, Rayna, of College Station, Texas, Bobby Eilers and wife, Rowena, of Commerce, Texas, Anthony Eilers and wife, Pam, of Campbell, Texas, Melissa Ross Moore and husband, Robert, of Harmony, Texas and William Ross and wife, Kimberlee, of Lindale, Texas; nine great-grandchildren, Madison Hutchison, Jonathan Hutchison, Abigail Hutchison, Thomas Hutchison, Avery Hutchison, all of College Station, Texas, Morgan Eilers, of Miami, Florida, Pace Eilers, of Campbell, Texas, Benjamin Moore and Mekennah Moore, of Harmony, Texas. He is also remembered lovingly by his step-children, Carl Hausler (who lived with him and took care for him), Mark Hausler and wife, Terrie, Paul Hausler and wife, Gail and Timothy Hausler and wife, Cynthia,, all of Clarksville; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of his life will be held on Aug. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Clarksville Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Kimmel officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before service time. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Casket bearers are Eddie Hutchison, David Hutchison, Carey Hutchison, Bobby Eilers, Anthony Eilers, William Ross and Melissa Moore. Honorary Casket bearers are Carl Hausler, Mark Hausler, Paul Hausler, Tim Hausler, Curtis Bachman, Rick Bachman, Cody Bachman, David Zehetner, Don Mabry and William Mabry.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
