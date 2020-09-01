The Paris Police Department has closed its investigation into a suspicious package received at Paris's Shoe Dept. store on Aug. 24.
In a news release, the department said the package, which contained merchandise with a letter addressed to the director of the Bradford Exchange, was tested extensively, and all tests were negative for any foreign substances. Due to the results, the box was not sent to an independent lab for further testing, police said.
"The person that returned the merchandise has been interviewed and has been determined to not be any kind of threat," the Paris Police Department news release states.
Two employees were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center shortly after opening the package and reporting to police that it caused them to develop itchy rashes. The employees were released from the hospital after experiencing only minor skin irritation and no respiratory problems, Interim Paris Police Chief Randy Tuttle said.
"The letter never made any type of threat but did ramble on for several pages," the news release states.
The Paris Fire Department responded to the call and performed decontamination for 12 customers and five other employees potentially exposed, Interim Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said.
An FBI team from Dallas visited Paris that day at the request of the Paris Police Department to assist in the investigation.
