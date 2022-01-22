Cynthia Kay Gurley

Cindy Kay Gurley, 63, of Novice passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1958 to James Stanley Hart and Wanda Sue Bates.
In 1977 she married the love of her life, Mark Gurley and spent the next 44 years together.
They were blessed with three children.
She worked for 20 years at The Fish Fry for Gary and Doc Endsey and over 10 years at Sandwich Etc.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father; and her brother, Stanley Hart. Survivors include her mother; her husband; children, Wade, Jake and fiancée, Ashley Taylor, Katie Briggle and husband, Glen; grandchildren, Lucasey Gurley, Chris Vincent, Abby Gurley, Emma Briggle, Wyatt Briggle and Evelyn Briggle; a sister, Becky Michael and husband, Timmy; and numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
The family received friends at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held at Blossom Church of God at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 with Brother Larry Bridges and Tracy Williams officiating. Burial followed at Springhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Wade Gurley, Jake Gurley, Lucasey Gurley, Glen and Wyatt Briggle, Cody Michael, Caleb Michael, Zach Michael, Tyler Michael. Honorary pallbearer was Gilly Flautt.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brian Robbins for his kindness and generosity helping Cindy through the past few months.
