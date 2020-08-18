Paris Police responded to a disturbance at Booker T Washington Homes at 4:56 p.m. Monday. Officers intercepted a gold colored Chevrolet pick-up that was fleeing the scene and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle had a driver and two male passengers, police said. The passengers were riding in the bed of the truck. The vehicle was traveling south on 8th Street NE at a high rate of speed. It ran the stop sign at Pine Bluff Street and was struck by another vehicle. One of the passengers in the bed of the vehicle was ejected and sustained life threatening injuries. The driver and the other passenger fled the scene on foot. The injured passenger was flown to a hospital in Plano. He is listed in stable, but critical condition.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested one person Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.