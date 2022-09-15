Jerry Ray Penn was born on Dec. 18, 1937 to parents, Amburs and Opal Penn, in Roxton, Texas.
He passed away on Sept. 11, 2022.
After graduating from Roxton High School, he became a Master Plumber. His trade took him to many different cities and faraway places including Bermuda and scored him a suite at Texas Stadium.
He loved the great outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping and traveling with his family.
After retirement, he and Anna volunteered on various mission trips helping to rebuild after disasters.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marshall, Kenneth and Lynn Penn; sister, Maxine Robison.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anna Penn; children, Ricky Penn and wife, Teresa, Terry Penn and wife, Lorrie, Tracy Brent and husband, Tim and Len Johnson; grandchildren, Garrett Penn and wife, Whitney, Cameron Penn and wife, Paula, Ramsey Penn, Tatum Brent, Theodore Brent; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and one faithful dog, Mikey.
Donations may be made in his honor to Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, Texas.
A visitation with friends and family will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Mr. Penn will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas.
