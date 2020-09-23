Ronald Lesley Thompson, 48, of Paris, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mickey Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery with Ricky Davis, Dusty Davis, Ricky Sisson, Bryan Sisson, Larry Ray Sisson and Sam Mims serving as pallbearers. Family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ronald was born on March 7, 1972 in Paris, a son of Gary Dan and Ann Cashion Thompson. He was a welder and loved to fish, shoot pool and play golf.
He married Elizabeth Ann Sisson on March 8, 1992 in the home of Ronald’s parents.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Thompson; son, Lucas Wade Thompson and wife, Koryn; grandchildren, Auriella Mary Grace Thompson and Jensen Wade Thompson; his mother, Ann Thompson; sisters, Patricia Suhr and Karen Vrba and husband, Ron; brother, Gary Lin Thompson and spouse, Carol Ann; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Dan Thompson.
