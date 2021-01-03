Dwight Cox, 76, of Roxton, passed away Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Stanley Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery at Roxton with Butch Cox, Robert Patterson, Jaden Brown, Tim Moyer, Michael Schoolcraft and Waylon Cherry serving as pallbearers and Kendall Hatanville serving as an honorary pallbearer. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Dwight was born on Jan. 25, 1944, in Stephenville, a son of Emmit and Ruden Cox. He received his master’s in criminal justice and was longtime constable in Precinct No. 2 and was deputy for the sheriff’s department. He was a member of the Atlas Baptist Cowboy Church. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lucille Cox, whom he married on January 16, 1984; son, Goby Cox; parents; and brother, Wendell Cox.
He is survived by children, Stormie Cherry and Butch Cox; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers, Odie Cox and Joe Cox.
