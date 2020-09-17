Former Louisiana State Sen. Elbert Guillory is scheduled to return to Paris on Saturday amid plans to participate in next week’s Solemn Assembly prayer event.
Guillory visited Paris in February as the guest speaker for the Association of Lamar County Republicans. His message was that undisciplined cultural and political trends are eroding America, and it’s up to voters to pick loyal representatives who will put constituent families and the nation first.
Guillory will visit the Paris Republican Headquarters, 129 S. Main St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Solemn Assembly prayer event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. each night Monday through Sept. 25. Organizers plan for in-person services that will also be livestreamed through Facebook. Monday’s event will be at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 60 Sycamore St. in Paris; Tuesday’s at Paris New Generation, 1513 Lamar Ave; Wednesday’s at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195; Sept. 24’s will be a Facebook Live from Breakthrough Church; and Sept. 25’s will be at cfParis, 3410 N. Main St. A Facebook Live at the Solemn Assembly Lamar County Texas page is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.