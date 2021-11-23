Ella Verne Sugg, 78, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Lynn Hullinger officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Johnny Hatcher and Lynn Hullinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sugg, the daughter of Howard B. Chamberlain and Mattie Ethel Tate Chamberlain, was born on Sept. 23, 1943, in Stephenville, Texas.
For 32 years, Ella shared her knowledge of English grammar and composition with literally thousands of students. She began her teaching career at West Lamar (now Chisum) in 1965 after graduating from East Texas State University. After only three years there, she moved to North Lamar High School in 1968 where she spent another three years before relocating to the junior high. Mrs. Sugg found her niche teaching eighth grade language arts because it was there she remained for the next 26 years. Mrs. Sugg once said, “I chose teaching as my profession, because I love working with children. I believe that every child can learn, and the ultimate satisfaction is when I realize students understand the lesson being taught by the sparkle in their eyes.”
When she retired, she spent more time playing with her grandsons and on her hobbies: singing and writing stories, sketching pictures, reading books and flying with her son in his Cessna. She could even be found sitting on the beach at Galveston, just relaxing and taking in the beauty of the ocean. Following her career she enjoyed her well-deserved rest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrell Sugg, whom she married on July 19, 1963, building 45 years of family and memories before his death on Aug. 11, 2008; and by a sister, Martha Hullinger.
Survivors include two children, Liz Sugg, of Paris and Ted Sugg and wife, Mary, of Rowlett; two grandsons, Christopher Caulfield and wife, Brandy, of Carrollton and Clayton Sugg, of Rowlett; one brother, W. D. Chamberlain and wife, Wanda, of Sumner; and one sister, Howardene McDaniel, of Sumner; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Christopher Caulfield, Clayton Sugg, Waylon Chamberlain, Tony Ballard, Johnny Hatcher and Phillip Hanley.
Although Covid-19, supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages may slow or derail Texas’ economic train, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar is forecasting $24 billion in extra revenue during the current two-year budget period, The Texas Tribune reported. Candidates running for office will be able to point to the surplus as a way of funding proposals like lowering property taxes. What would be your priority for the state’s surplus funds?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.