STATS FOR WEEK OF 8/22: Berry played a huge role offensively and defensively in his team’s Week 1 win over Big Sandy on Friday. Berry ran the ball for 180 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a 25-yard reception. On defense, he had a big interception for his team.
NAME:
Clara Carpenter
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 8/22: Carpenter played quite the impressive week of volleyball. She had 27 big kills in her team’s win over Trinity Christian Academy, as well as a pair of blocks.
NAME:
Emma Garner
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 8/22: Garner was a dynamo in each of her team’s games last week. Against Pewitt, she finished with 12 kills, seven blocks and a pair of aces. Then, against Leonard on Friday, Garner racked up nine kills, a trio of aces, six blocks and 10 digs
NAME:
Canon Ingram
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 8/22: Ingram was indispensable to his team in their 32-18 win over Grand Saline on Friday. He ran the ball for 198 yards, scoring three touchdowns in the process.
NAME:
Quay Mason
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 8/22: Mason came up big in his team’s dramatic win over the Ranchview Wolves on Friday. He led the team with 107 rushing yards, and scored one of his team’s two touchdowns to help them come out with the victory.
These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
