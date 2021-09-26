Looking to meet the needs of local businesses, Paris Junior College Continuing Education Department is offering an Industry Readiness course to give students an opportunity for improving their skills and becoming more employable.
As work practices change, new jobs have been created and the Industry Readiness course will provide the student with these skills. Industries are looking for employees with safety training; knowledge of how to safely operate a forklift; technical and applied mathematics skills; basic logistic training; electrical hazard training; blueprint reading; basic shop safety and a basic knowledge of hand tools.
Many local industries are offering entry-level salaries of $15 to $16 per hour and, depending on the company, signing bonuses.
Those with skills can expect to advance more quickly.
The course will be on Fridays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Oct. 15 to Nov. 6. A total of 64 hours will cost $825, and scholarships are available to students to largely defray that cost.
Interested local businesses have donated some of the needed course materials such as hard hats.
Upon completion of this course, students will earn the OSHA 10 Hour General Industry certification and Forklift Operator Certification. Job placement assistance is available for students successfully completing the course.
Contact PJC Continuing Education at 903-782-0447 or PJC-CE@parisjc.edu for more information or to sign up for the class.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.