Patsy Ruth Cullum Ray, 79, of Honey Grove, passed peacefully in the early morning of June 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home with her daughter by her side.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. D. J. Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery at Biardstown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Following the graveside service, the family will be at 743 14th St. N.E., Paris, for those wishing to call on them.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1941, to George Washington Cullum and Fannie Mae Whittington Cullum in the Forest Hill Community of Lamar County.
Patsy married David Lewis Ray on Feb. 22, 1959, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 2001.
Patsy was a kind, nurturing person and enjoyed caring for others.
Survivors include her children, David Wayne Ray and wife, Dalene, Dwayne Ray and partner, Tami Lane, Darla Hutchings and husband, Ricky, Donnell Ray and fiancé, Bill Davis and Robbie Ray, all of Paris; grandchildren, Angie Davis, Brian Ray, Kimberly Mares, Roddy Hutchings, Steven Holt, Melissa Martinez, D’Ann Gordon, Tonya Cornish, Justin Ray, Michael Holt, Christopher Ray, Cynthia Ray and Emily Ray; along with 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Ray; a son, Cris Alan Ray; siblings, Roy Cullum, Teenie Newberry, Georgia Fort, Lilian Brinegar, Dorothy Wilson, George Cullum, Billy Cullum, Bertha Free, Ellawease Basinger, Lewis Cullum and Barbara Carper; along with a great-granddaughter, Molly Gordon.
Casket bearers will be Jeremy Davis, Justin Ray, Michael Holt, Roddy Hutchings, Tyler Davis and Brian Ray. Honorary bearers will be Steven Holt, Chris Ray, Cohen Ray and Rocky Hutchings.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
