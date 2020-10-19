Lynda Sue Bryan, 77, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her family.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Pavilion of Georgia Cemetery with the Rev. Ronald Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Bryan, the daughter of Edward Caviness and Laura Weems Caviness, was born on Sept. 25, 1943, in Gainesville, Texas.
She had worked at Westinghouse, Kroger, had been a bookkeeper for the Penell Cattle Company, and for the last several years did private sitting with home health.
Lynda was preceded in death by her father, Edward Caviness; her mother and step-father, Laura and Jim Jaynes; and her brother, Jimmy Caviness.
Survivors include her husband, Merle Bryan, whom she married on March 31, 1961, building 59 years of family and memories; two sons, Glenn Bryan and wife, Angie and David Bryan and wife, Dalhia; and one granddaughter, Amy Kay Brown and husband, Brent; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
