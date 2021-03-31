Kenneth Roy Edelhauser

Kenneth Roy “Ken” Edelhauser, 79, of Arthur City, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at Red Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Jack Graham officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
Ken, the son of John and Frances Lair Edelhauser, was born on Sept. 28, 1941, in Fannin County.
He worked a number of years at ICX Trucking in Dallas where he was a member of the Teamsters Union. In 1984, he began working at Kimberly-Clark, retiring in 2003.
He was a member of the Arthur City Baptist Church. Ken was an animal lover, especially his cats. He enjoyed cookies and coffee, crackers and milk and making candy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Darin Edelhauser; two grandchildren, Tamarah Wishard and Darin Edelhauser Hice; and his sister, Laverta Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Simpson Edelhauser, whom he married on Nov. 3, 1989; children, Derise Reese and husband, Roger Allen, of Honey Grove, Dena Norris and husband, James Norris Jr., of Honey Grove, Andra Mitchell and husband, Jason, of Reno, Jason Vanderburg and wife, Joanna, of Paris and Marty Vanderburg, of Arthur City; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be Jeremy Edelhauser, Nathan Lott, Blake Lott, Cary Lott Jr., Andrew Wishard and Rodger Edelhauser.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
